AEW Dynamite in Lexington (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Paul Heyman, Mascara Magica, Sojourner Bolt, Hallowicked

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s AEW All Out. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from today’s AEW Dynamite in Lexington. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 32 percent of the voters. A and C finished tied for second with 19 percent of the votes, and D was a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Collision received a B grade from 32 percent of our voters. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Heyman is 59.

-Antonio Gomez Medina, who wrestles as Mascara Magica, is 54.

-Sojourner Bolt (Josette Bynum) is 47.

-Hallowicked (Robert Goodwin) is 43.