AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. VSK
-John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 vs. Shawn Dean, Cezar Bononi, and Fuego Del Sol
-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jersey Muscle
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy
-D3 vs. Will Hobbs
-Darby Allin vs. BSHP King
-Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks
-Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson
-Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black vs. Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet
-“Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight and KC Navaro
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryzin
-Sean Maluta vs. Alex Chamberlain vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
-Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion vs. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
-Lei’D Tapa vs. KiLynn King
-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Baron Black and Nick Comoroto
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
