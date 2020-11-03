AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. VSK

-John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 vs. Shawn Dean, Cezar Bononi, and Fuego Del Sol

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jersey Muscle

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-D3 vs. Will Hobbs

-Darby Allin vs. BSHP King

-Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks

-Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson

-Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black vs. Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet

-“Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight and KC Navaro

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryzin

-Sean Maluta vs. Alex Chamberlain vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

-Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion vs. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

-Lei’D Tapa vs. KiLynn King

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Baron Black and Nick Comoroto

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.