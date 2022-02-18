Undertaker to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 18, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Friday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania® Week. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

In addition, for the first time in history, WWE will present both Friday Night SmackDown® and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony live on the same night at American Airlines Center, giving all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. Tickets for the special 2 for 1 SmackDown + Hall of Fame go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster. Additional 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the near future.

The Undertaker is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture icon. After making his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series® , “The Phenom” went on to hold nearly every major Championship in WWE and has competed in some of the most memorable matches in history over his illustrious 30-year career. In addition, The Undertaker amassed a historic consecutive 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak that may never be broken. In 2020, The Undertaker was featured in the WWE Network docuseries “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” which was praised by both fans and critics and made his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series. The Undertaker continues to make appearances outside the ring, most recently appearing in Netflix’s Escape The Undertaker.

WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.

Powell’s POV: Taker being inducted in his native Texas is a great hook for the annual HOF event. I guess we’ll find out how they fill out the remainder of the Class of 2022 in the weeks ahead.