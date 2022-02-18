What's happening...

NXT Level Up lineup: Three matches set for tonight’s premiere (volunteers needed for weekly reviews)

February 18, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Kushida vs. Edris Enofe.

-Harland vs. Javier Bernal.

-Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Powell’s POV: Former ROH personality Quinn McKay debuted as a ring announcer at the taping and is going by the name of Kelly Kincaid. NXT Level Up replaces WWE 205 Live and will stream Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. We are seeking volunteers who are interested in covering NXT Level Up on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.