NXT Level Up lineup: Three matches set for tonight’s premiere (volunteers needed for weekly reviews)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Kushida vs. Edris Enofe.
-Harland vs. Javier Bernal.
-Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.
Powell’s POV: Former ROH personality Quinn McKay debuted as a ring announcer at the taping and is going by the name of Kelly Kincaid. NXT Level Up replaces WWE 205 Live and will stream Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. We are seeking volunteers who are interested in covering NXT Level Up on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com
