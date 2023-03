CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance, Nyla Rose vs. Riho, “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie, and more (31:29)…

Click here to stream or download the March 10 AEW Rampage audio review.

