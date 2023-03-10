AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia in a three-way for the AEW Trios Titles

-AEW World Champion MJF celebrates his “Re-Bar Mitzvah”

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship

-Jade Cargill’s Canadian open challenge for the TBS Championship

-Hangman Page, Stu Grayson, and Evil Uno vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

-“The Outcasts” Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya speak

-The debut of QTV with QT Marshall

Powell’s POV: The AEW All-Atlantic Championship is being renamed the AEW International Championship. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).