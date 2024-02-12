AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Valentine’s Day edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
2 days away and 1 match announced. Then they wonder why sales are down?