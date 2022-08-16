AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash

-Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue

-Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale

-Marcus Kross vs. Cezar Bononi

-Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle

-Cobra vs. Josh Woods

-Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Beaux

-Abadon vs. Mafiosa

-Baliyan Akki vs. Angelico

-Axel Rico and Victor Iniestra vs. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder

-Serpentico vs. Brock Anderson

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he has the night off and his reports will return next week.