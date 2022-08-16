AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash
-Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue
-Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale
-Marcus Kross vs. Cezar Bononi
-Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle
-Cobra vs. Josh Woods
-Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Beaux
-Abadon vs. Mafiosa
-Baliyan Akki vs. Angelico
-Axel Rico and Victor Iniestra vs. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder
-Serpentico vs. Brock Anderson
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he has the night off and his reports will return next week.
