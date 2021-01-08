AEW Dynamite viewership for New Year’s Smash night one

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 662,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 977,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 48th in the 18-49 demographic with a .25 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 641,000 viewers and finished 68th with a .16 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows were down due to the cable news network coverage of the insanity in Washington D.C.