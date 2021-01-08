WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title.
-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment