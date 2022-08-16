What's happening...

A&E Biography on DX rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Mick Foley vs. Triple H, and WWE Smack Talk

August 16, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on DX produced 594,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 24th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 431,000 viewers for A&E and finished 28th in the cable ratings with a 0.13 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Mick Foley and Triple H.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 235,000 viewers for A&E and finished 101st in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Lex Luger biography finished with 586,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals on WWE vs. WCW produced 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 192,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Edge, and WWE Rivals spotlights Edge vs. John Cena.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.