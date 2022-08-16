A&E Biography on DX rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Mick Foley vs. Triple H, and WWE Smack Talk

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on DX produced 594,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 24th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 431,000 viewers for A&E and finished 28th in the cable ratings with a 0.13 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Mick Foley and Triple H.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 235,000 viewers for A&E and finished 101st in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Lex Luger biography finished with 586,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals on WWE vs. WCW produced 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 192,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Edge, and WWE Rivals spotlights Edge vs. John Cena.