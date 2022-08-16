What's happening...

WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: Four matches set for the Labor Day weekend stadium show

August 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium

-Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Powell’s POV: WWE officially added the Rollins vs. Riddle match on Monday’s Raw. WWE Clash at the Castle will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view beginning at 1pm CT/2pm ET. Colin McGuire will be covering this event live and will host an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

