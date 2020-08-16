WWE signs French wrestler Amale

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

French wrestler Amale recently announced that she has signed with WWE and will be part of the NXT UK roster. “Your new WWE NXT UK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by WWE,” she wrote on Twitter.

Powell’s POV: Amale has also used the name Amale Winchester. She has been wrestling since 2012.

“Si t’as pas de raison de vivre, trouve une raison de crever.” – @booba 🎶 Your new WWE @NXTUK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by @WWE – @WWEFrance Mettez un “🇫🇷” en commentaire les frenchies 🤍 pic.twitter.com/W5TG8tQVCB — Amale (@AmaleFrenchHope) August 13, 2020



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...