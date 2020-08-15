WWE SummerSlam lineup: Eight matches advertised, new match stipulation

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place Sunday, August 23 at a location to be announced.

-Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bayley vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Title.

-Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.

-Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Powell’s POV: The Street Fight stipulation was added to the Rollins vs. Mysterio match. Asuka won the Triple Brand Battle Royal on Smackdown to earn the match with Bayley, meaning she will challenge for both women’s titles. The hair vs. hair match was also announced on Smackdown. WWE has announced that SummerSlam will be held somewhere other than the WWE Performance Center and they are playing up the involvement of “the WWE Universe.” While WWE has yet to officially announce the location, all signs point to them running SummerSlam and television events at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE has also announced that the Payback pay-per-view will be held just one week after SummerSlam.



