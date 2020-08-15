What's happening...

08/15 Anish V’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga in New Japan Cup semifinal matches, ACH, TJP, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian, Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown and Logan Reigel

August 15, 2020

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews NJPW Strong: Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga in New Japan Cup semifinal matches, ACH, TJP, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian, Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown and Logan Reigel, and more (10:38)…

Click here to stream or download the August 15 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

 


The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.