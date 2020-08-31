WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, Ember Moon, Stan Hansen, Scott Stanford, Sinn Bohdi, Killer Kowalski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Payback. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Guest co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Payback at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Hardy is 43 today.

-Mickie James is 41 today.

-Ember Moon (Adrienne Reese) is 32 today.

Tank Toland (John Toland) is 47 today. He also worked as James Dick.

-WWE broadcaster Scott Stanford turned 54 on Sunday.

-Walter “Killer” Kowalski (born Edward Władysław Spulnik) died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) turned 71 on Saturday.

-Sinn Bohdi (Nick Cvjetkovich) turned 47 on Saturday. He worked briefly as Kizarny in WWE.

-Sam Gradwell turned 29 on Saturday.



