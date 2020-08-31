MLW return set, television show name change possible

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling promoter Court Bauer spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to confirm the company’s planned return with television tapings in October. Bauer stated that fans will not be allowed to attend and thus they won’t mention the host venue. “The hibernation is over,” Bauer said. “We’ll air in November on a weeknight in primetime on Fubo Sports Network, and our content will also be available on DAZN, which includes exclusive content, and Saturday nights on beIN. As for the filming, we’re not going to publicly announce our location. If fans were to show up, it would just cause a wave of complications with the COVID protocol, but we are very excited to return for our fans.”

Bauer also spoke about the company’s COVID precautions. “We hired a COVID Compliance Officer, Mike Kitlas, and there will be frequent testing,” he said. “We’re going to test before everyone gets on a plane, when they land, and then again during the tapings. We’ll be cleaning the trucks and the set every day. We have a protocol to follow, and we will ensure that guidelines will be met to keep everyone safe. That will include scheduling, transportation, locker room social distancing, and wearing masks, which will apply for talent, staff, and production.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Bauer added that the weekly television show may change from MLW Fusion to MLW Underground based on fan preference. It will be good for fans to have first-run episodes of the weekly television show, and obviously it will be good for the talent and crew to return to work.