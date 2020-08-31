One match set for tonight’s WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for tonight’s Raw television show. Read the official preview at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Raw will also feature the fallout from WWE Payback, including Randy Orton’s response to losing to Keith Lee on Sunday night. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review of Raw each week.



