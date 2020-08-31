AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Allie (w/QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden.

-Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean.

-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela and Ryan Rembrandt.

-“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. “The Initiative” Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

-Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet.

-Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Jon Cruz and David Ali.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre and Ryzin.

-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus.

-Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

