AEW Dynamite in Florida (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Kane, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Amazing Red, Jerry Blackwell, “Killer” Karl Kox

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show returns tonight at 9CT/10ET. The advertising lists the Young Bucks questioning their wrestling future during their best of seven series, Britt Baker wonders if a decision will be made regarding Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s Championship reign, Ruby Soho returns from injury.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Sunrise, Florida (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority F grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 20 percent of the vote (though D was a close fourth with 18 percent). I gave the show an D grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is 56.

-David “Tank” Abbott is 58.

-Ron Reis turned 53. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) is 41.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995 due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.

-The late “Killer” Karl Kox (Herbert Alan Gerwig) was born on April 26, 1931. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on November 10, 2011.