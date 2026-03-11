Jon Moxley on the Death Riders and making a marriage work, Renee Paquette discusses the current generation of pro wrestling broadcasters, includes praise for a peer in WWE

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are highlights of an interview that Scott Fishman conducted with Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette. Check out the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Moxley on the Death Riders: “One of the things I’m most proud of is we’ve built a really good culture with our team. Even people who are more our opponents in competition and opponents on the opposite side of the ring, they are still a part of the team in a sense. It’s the old saying if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. To me, I get so much satisfaction seeing other people grow as they evolve in their journey in wrestling. I remember going on a crazy ride where one day I’m a nobody and next day I’m on this crazy ass ride.

“To be able to take other people along with me has been really gratifying. Usually, the stuff I’m looking for is not the things others are looking for or care about. I’m always looking at little stuff other people don’t look at or pay attention to. I’m like, ‘f— yeah’ when I see someone is leveling up and their understanding of this is leveling up. The work ethic is one of the key things for us. We like to be active. The only way you get better at this is to do it a lot. I would wrestle every night if they let me. I would also step aside and let the other guys wrestle because I want them to wrestle too. We’d be in the ring every night if we could.”

Paquette spoke about the current generation of pro wrestling broadcasters: “I love to be able to help the other girls. That’s something I didn’t have as much time to do when I was in WWE. With the time I spent there, and the things I learned there and the experience I have for the duration of my career, I love being able to help these other girls out. Someone like Lexi [Nair] I think has grown so much. She is so great and awesome to work with. She always has a good attitude. She always wants to learn more. She will be doing Ring of Honor tapings till whatever time in the morning. She wants to be there and get better.

“It’s the same for Arkady Aura. I’m not a ring announcer, so I can’t contribute with that, but with all the prep she does, wanting to get all the names right and pronunciations right, especially when you have all these wrestlers coming in. You have guys from CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so you want to make sure you’re on your game with that stuff. To see these girls grow and develop, I love that. Even with the WWE side, to see what Jackie Redmond has been able to do over there. Her and I go way back, so it’s really fun for me to see her in that role at WWE.”

Powell’s POV: The piece on Moxley and Paquette is accompanied by a family photo that includes their adorable five-year-old daughter, Nora. Redmond spoke highly of Paquette during an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (our recap is available here).

My favorite quote from the Moxley and Paquette interview came from Jon, who answered a question about making a marriage work. “But the key is sex,” Moxley said after talking about house cleaning. “If you don’t know what you should be doing, you may as well be having sex. You can’t have too much.”

