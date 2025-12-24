AEW Worlds End lineup: Championship matches and the Continental Classic finals set Saturday’s pay-per-view 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page vs. MJF in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Gold League winner vs. Blue League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner vs. Gold League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

Powell's POV: The tournament semifinals were set at the tapings for the Dynamite and Collision shows that will air this week, but we're not listing them here for the benefit of fans who want to watch those shows spoiler-free. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max).