Powell’s NXT Hit List: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s U.S. Title, Ricky Saints and J’Von Evans, Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye vs. Stacks and Arianna Grace

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

NXT Champion Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans: A good back-and-forth verbal exchange with both men effectively conveying the tension between their characters heading into next week’s title match. But is there a reason why the main roster creative forces didn’t wait until after this match aired to play up Evans as a free agent who will be signing with Raw or Smackdown? While it could be a swerve, it strikes me as a sign that Saints will be going over. On the bright side, the NXT creative forces did a good job of setting up several intriguing matches for next week and New Year’s Evil.

Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship: Green and Ethan Page are Canada’s best platonic pair since Squirrelly Dan and Miss Katys. (I still have a couple seasons of Letterkenny to watch, so don’t spoil it on the off chance they didn’t stay platonic after a long night of pounding Puppers and the Three Wisemen.) Conversely, the Ruca and Zaria friendship just won’t end. This seemed like a great opportunity for Zaria to turn by costing Ruca the title, but creative just won’t pull the trigger. In fact, I’m starting to think Ruca could be called up to the main roster and these two will never feud in NXT. Anyway, it’s always a treat to see Green on NXT television. The distraction finish was weak, yet understandable because Green is an opportunistic pest heel, and Ruca should be protected.

Thea Hail and Blake Monroe: For a second there, I thought Hail’s head was going to spin all the way around while she growled about all the people who doubted her. They are making the most out of last week’s accidental title change. I don’t see Monroe regaining the title she wasn’t supposed to lose as a foregone conclusion when the rematch takes place at New Year’s Evil. Sure, it could happen, and I suspect Monroe will eventually regain the title, but I could also see them holding off for a bit, given that most fans expect to see Monroe win the rematch.

Vanity Project: Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes are annoying pretty boys with extremely slappable faces. That may seem insulting, but those are positive traits for young heels. They can also go in the ring, and I hope they become NXT regulars in 2026.

Taveon Heights vs. Eli Knight in a WWE Speed touranment match: No, I haven’t softened my stance on the Speed division, but I was impressed by Knight’s offense and, more importantly, the way he carried himself. The best thing about Heights being in Speed matches is that I don’t have to see his weird single-arm and single-leg sleeves. Seriously, unless those sleeves are covering up some ink that isn’t TV-friendly, it’s time for a new look.

NXT Misses

Lexis King vs. Andre Chase in a WWE Speed touranment match: I threw tantrums about the ridiculousness of basing a character on Bobby Knight when NXT 2.0 launched in 2021. I was wrong, and now it’s sad to see Chase spinning his wheels after New Chase U failed to catch on. Oh, and screw Speed matches.

Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame: Vice won this match thanks to a distraction caused by Tatum Paxley bringing out a chainsaw. While I repeatedly wrote that I wanted to see Paxley ditch the dolls and develop more of an edge, I never mentioned anything about wanting to see her become Chainsaw Charli, illegitimate granddaughter of Chainsaw Charlie.

Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye vs. Stacks and Arianna Grace: Do you know what I hate more than packed stores filled with fellow procrastinators on the eve of Christmas Eve? Candy cane kendo sticks and other pro wrestling holiday campiness. Didn’t NXT get the memo that Gunther killed sports entertainment when he made John Cena tap out like a little bitch? In fairness, all four wrestlers worked hard and made the most of the holiday madness, but it’s just not for me. Bah humbug.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)