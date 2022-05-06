WWE WrestleMania Backlash, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Trenton (reports needed), Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Brian Knobbs

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE WrestleMania Backlash will be held on Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The show includes Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle, and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The show includes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive audio review later tonight.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The show includes Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Trenton, New Jersey at CURE Insurance Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch vs. in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian Knobbs (Brian Yandrisovitz) of The Nasty Boys is 58.

-Colt Cabana (a/k/a Scott Colton) is 42.

-Dakota Kai (Cheree Crowley) is 34.