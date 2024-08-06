AEW Collision rating: Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, FTR vs. The Beast Mortos and The Kingdom in the early time slot

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 189,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 382,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the usual Saturday night time slot, whereas this show ran at 4CT/5ET due to SummerSlam. The Olympics were a factor and so was the early start time, but that’s viewership total is a really rough number. One year earlier, the August 5, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic.