WWE Raw in Norfolk (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Rob Conway, Brent Albright, Joel Maximo, Erick Redbeard, Evan Karagias, Ivory, Brian Lee, Maven Huffman, Davey Boy Smith, Hiro Matsuda, Buddy Roberts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Norfolk, Virginia at Norfolk Scope Arena. The show includes Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz and the fallout from WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next Monday.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Norfolk, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Indianapolis, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Buffalo. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Rob Conway is 48 today.

-Brent Albright is 44 today.

-Joel Maximo (Julio Ramirez) is 43 today.

-Former WWE wrestler Erick Redbeard (Joseph Ruud) is 41 today. He worked as Erick Rowan in WWE.

-Former WWE wrestler Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) is 39 today.

-Evan Karagias turned 49 on Sunday.

-The late Davey Boy Smith was born on November 27, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 39 on May 28, 2002.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) died from prostate cancer at age 62 on November 27, 1999.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012. The Freebirds great also had a long battle with throat cancer.

-Ivory (Lisa Moretti) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Brian Lee turned 56 on Saturday.

-Maven Huffman turned 46 Saturday.