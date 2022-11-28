NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze reveal the five men and five women who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline

-Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).