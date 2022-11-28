AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF makes his first appearance as AEW World Champion

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the third match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles (Death Triangle leads 2-0)

-Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

-Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay

-Jade Cargill holds a TBS Championship celebration

Powell’s POV: Danielson vs. Harwood and Nightingale vs. Jay were announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage. It was noted that additional Dynamite match will be announced after the holiday weekend. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).