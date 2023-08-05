AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Adam Cole speak

-Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Title

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix

-The mandatory meeting of the Jericho Appreciation Society

Powell's POV: Matt Menard informed Chris Jericho of the JAS mandatory meeting during Dynamite. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.