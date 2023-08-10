AEW Dynamite rating for MJF and Adam Cole, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 846,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 894,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.29 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.61 rating on USA Network. Tuesday’s NXT inched closer to Dynamite with 776,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating. The August 10, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 972,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.