AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

August 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

-Serpentico vs. Parker Boudreaux

-KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

-Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price

-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

-Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

-Harley Cameron vs. Willow NIghtingale

Powell’s POV: Parker Boudreaux worked as Harland in NXT 2.0. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

