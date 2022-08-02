AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth
-Serpentico vs. Parker Boudreaux
-KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
-Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price
-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson
-Diamante vs. Rocky Radley
-Harley Cameron vs. Willow NIghtingale
Powell’s POV: Parker Boudreaux worked as Harland in NXT 2.0. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
