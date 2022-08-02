WWE Raw preview: U.S. Title match advertised for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Ciampa won a Triple Threat match and then beat AJ Styles in a No. 1 contenders match on last night’s Raw to earn the title shot. Monday’s Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.