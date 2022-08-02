What's happening...

WWE announces a new executive hire

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the hiring of Craig Stimmel as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Craig Stimmel as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships. Stimmel, who previously held leadership roles across Snapchat, Procter and Gamble and NCR, will report to WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

As head of WWE’s Global Sales & Partnerships division, Stimmel will be a key member of the company’s senior management team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and leading WWE’s sales organization while expanding its roster of sponsors and promotional partnerships.

Stimmel spent the last three years as Head of Global Brands at Snapchat, where he was responsible for creating and leading the company’s Global Brand organization. Prior to that, Stimmel served in various leadership positions across Procter and Gamble, including overseeing partnerships and marketing ideation for the company’s Media Investment team.

Stimmel earned his Bachelor of Science in Business-Accounting from the University of Dayton.

