08/26 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH Title, House of Black vs. Dark Order in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho, Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNT Title

August 26, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH Title, House of Black vs. Dark Order in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho, Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNT Title, and more (19:11)…

Click here to stream or download the August 26 AEW Rampage audio review.

