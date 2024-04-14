AEW Dynasty lineup: The latest card for AEW’s new pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
-Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
-The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a ladder match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Champions
-Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac for the AEW Continental Championship
-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship
-Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship
-Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews
Powell’s POV: AEW added the ladder match stipulation to the tag title match and announced the AEW International Championship match on Saturday night. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on Bleacher Report, traditional pay-per-view television, and now TrillerTV.com in the United States. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynasty, plus a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
