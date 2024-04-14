AEW Dynasty lineup: The latest card for AEW’s new pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

-The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a ladder match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Champions

-Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac for the AEW Continental Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship

-Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

Powell’s POV: AEW added the ladder match stipulation to the tag title match and announced the AEW International Championship match on Saturday night. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on Bleacher Report, traditional pay-per-view television, and now TrillerTV.com in the United States. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynasty, plus a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).