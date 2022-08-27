What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

August 27, 2022

CategoriesNJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Kushida and Ren Narita vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Mascara Dorado vs. TJP

-The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Matt Sigmon and Elliot Russell

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.

