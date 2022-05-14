NJPW Capital Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s NJPW pay-per-view on FITE TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Capital Collision event that will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
-Jay White and Hikuleo vs. Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero
-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston
-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki
-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson in a four-way for the IWGP U.S. Championship
-Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Jeff Cobb vs. Jonah, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito
-Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens
-Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, Yuya Uemura, and The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight
-Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks
-(Dark Match) Kevin Knight vs. Nick Comoroto
Powell’s POV: Trent Beretta was originally scheduled to team with Okada in the main event, but he was pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID-19. This event is available via Fite TV pay-per-view for $19.99 with a start time of 6CT/7ET. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire is attending this show and Sunday’s NJPW Strong taping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena and will have reports of both shows available.
