NJPW Capital Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s NJPW pay-per-view on FITE TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Capital Collision event that will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

-Jay White and Hikuleo vs. Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston

-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson in a four-way for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Jeff Cobb vs. Jonah, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito

-Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

-Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, Yuya Uemura, and The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight

-Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

-(Dark Match) Kevin Knight vs. Nick Comoroto

Powell’s POV: Trent Beretta was originally scheduled to team with Okada in the main event, but he was pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID-19. This event is available via Fite TV pay-per-view for $19.99 with a start time of 6CT/7ET. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire is attending this show and Sunday’s NJPW Strong taping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena and will have reports of both shows available.