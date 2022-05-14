WWE wrestlers to appear at NBCU and Fox upfront presentations, Stephanie McMahon comments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will have a big presence at the NBCU and Fox upfront presentations. Bianca Belair and The Miz are scheduled to speak at NBCU’s presentation on Monday at Radio City Music Hall, while Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair will be two of the five Fox Sports figures in attendance, according to Deadline.com.

Stephanie McMahon spoke with Deadline about how WWE being a scripted mix of sports and entertainment provides advantages. “It really is both,” McMahon said. “It’s like athletic theater. It’s the story, that’s why you care …. You’re swept up in the storylines. We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys. We have a leg up on sports. … You may object to what we do, but you’re never going to be bored.” Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: While things have improved from a creative standpoint this year, I wish WWE would script more of those buzzer-beater style moments. Stephanie also spoke about entering the streaming game early via WWE Network, owning the intellectual properties of the characters, and continued to tout the use of zombies during a match for promotion of the Netflix film Army of the Dead. “Zombies were walking around randomly, it was pretty great,” McMahon said. Um, not really, Steph.