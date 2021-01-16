WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.153 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down up the 2.120 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.003 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.200 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.105 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .6 in the adults 18-49 demographic for Fox, and won the men 18-49 demo in the battle with other broadcast networks. The final numbers should be available on Monday.