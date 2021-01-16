MLW announces Shawn Daivari’s debut for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Saturday to announce Shawn Daivari’s first match on MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced Daivari will make his debut this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel.

Josef Samael has issued threats that CONTRA had soldiers rising up in all corners of the world. But no one expected them to make Daivari into their own Iranian super soldier.

Revealing himself to be the newest soldier in CONTRA’s war on MLW, a much stronger, physically intimidating and violent Daivari joined CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch in a vicious attack of Injustice’s Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver at Kings of Colosseum.

The bigger and stronger Daivari looked maniacal as he destroyed Reed’s reinforced chest protector with his bare hands.

Now CONTRA will unleash their Iranian super soldier in the middleweight division as CONTRA eyes controlling all championships in MLW.

Will Daivari make good on vowing to punish all who dare step foot in the ring with him?



Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari



Powell’s POV: The show also features Jacob Fatu vs. ACH for the MLW World Championship. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.