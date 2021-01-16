WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated card with the title match change, two new Rumble match entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, 22 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: Owens replaces the “injured” Adam Pearce in the match with Reigns, which is now a Last Man Standing match. Jey Uso and Cesaro announced their Rumble match entries on Friday’s Smackdown.