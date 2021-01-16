WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated card with the title match change, two new Rumble match entrants

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, 22 TBA)
-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 TBA).
-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.
-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship.
Powell’s POV: Owens replaces the “injured” Adam Pearce in the match with Reigns, which is now a Last Man Standing match. Jey Uso and Cesaro announced their Rumble match entries on Friday’s Smackdown.
Be the first to comment