WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton announces that she is bisexual

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) took to Twitter on Wednesday night to declare that she is bisexual. “My whole life, I’ve had to choose,” Braxton wrote. “Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in ‘other’ because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi.”
Powell’s POV: Braxton ended up deactivating her Twitter page after making the announcement. While I don’t know the official reason, I hope she knows that the number of people who are happy for her greatly outnumber any online trolls she may have encountered.
No judgment on her choice. It’s her life. If you want to spend you life with an electrical appliance, that’s your business.
My problem is just to ask why people feel the need to alert the world to this? Do whatever you want, but get over yourself. The overwhelming majority of the world doesn’t care who you want to sleep with. As I said before, “that’s your business” works both ways.
People REALLY care what’s in your pants and where you put it, particularly straight religious people. Visibility is inestimably important.
Perhaps it’s because it was considered taboo for so long and so many people were shunned by family and friends for coming out. I’m straight, but my late uncle was gay and my late grandparents were not accepting. Fortunately, the world has changed and people are generally more accepting these days, but there’s still intolerance out there. So if you’re a younger person who is struggling with your identity or being told negative things, I imagine it must be very helpful to have people in the public eye step forward because it lets people know that they are not alone. For that matter, those who came forward in the past helped change the public perception. I hope we get to a point where no one cares either way, but we’re not there yet.