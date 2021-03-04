WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton announces that she is bisexual

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) took to Twitter on Wednesday night to declare that she is bisexual. “My whole life, I’ve had to choose,” Braxton wrote. “Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in ‘other’ because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi.”

Powell’s POV: Braxton ended up deactivating her Twitter page after making the announcement. While I don’t know the official reason, I hope she knows that the number of people who are happy for her greatly outnumber any online trolls she may have encountered.