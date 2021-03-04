Tony Khan hypes “a major star in the wrestling world” signing with AEW at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Sting’s return to the ring

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Tony Khan

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter naming Rey Fenix the Best Flying Wrestler: “Rey Fenix has been one of the MVPs of AEW in the last year.”

On Sting wrestling at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view: “The story is that Sting is going to wrestle again and that he’s back in action—and that we’re doing it on one of the biggest shows of the year. I mean, last year, Revolution was chosen as the best show of 2020 in all of wrestling. It’s a huge standard to live up to, and I wanted to do something really special for Revolution this year to make it live up to what we accomplished last year.”

On the surprise superstar coming to AEW: “A major star in the world of wrestling—a huge, huge star—is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the Pay-Per-View. So I can confirm what Paul [Wight] said is true.”

Other topics include Khan’s thoughts on the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between current AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and former champ Jon Moxley, the personal nature of the AEW Tag Title match between The Young Bucks and the Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho and MJF, the surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, the Street Fight between TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting and Team Taz, and AEW’s expansion with the brand new AEW Dark: Elevation show.