WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight numbers for the SummerSlam go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s WWE Smackdown delivered 2.237 million overall viewers for Fox, and a 0.6 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com. Last week’s final Smackdown numbers were 2.084 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s overnight numbers shot way up and then the numbers came back to reality when the final numbers were released on Monday. Last night’s numbers were not as high as the 2.499 million viewers that the overnights showed last week, so perhaps the drop won’t be as significant this time around. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.213 million viewers, while hour two produced 2.260 million viewers. Both hours finished first in the network overnights in the 18-49 demo. The final numbers for Friday’s Smackdown will be released on Monday. There are no overnight numbers for cable television, so the AEW Rampage numbers won’t be available until Monday.