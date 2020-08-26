The Bella Twins reveal the names of their newborn sons

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella spoke with People.com and revealed the names of their newborn sons who were born just 22 hours apart. Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev named their son Matteo Artemovich. Brie and Daniel Bryan named their son Buddy Dessert Danielson.

Powell’s POV: The story includes video footage of the new families. Congratulations to them. Brie and Bryan also have a three-year-old daughter named Birdie.



