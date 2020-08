08/26 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Emergence Night Two – Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship, Eddie Edwards vs. Rob Van Dam for the Impact World Championship, Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show featuring Emergence Night Two with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship, Eddie Edwards vs. Rob Van Dam for the Impact World Championship, Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers, and more (29:15)…

Click here for the August 26 Impact Wrestling audio review.

