WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (6/30): Barnett’s review of Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Pretty Deadly for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, Roman Reigns on the MITB go-home show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,246)

Taped earlier in the day in London, England at O2 Arena

Aired June 30, 2023 on Fox

The broadcast begins at 7CT/8ET…