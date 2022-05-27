What's happening...

05/27 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and a mystery partner vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match, The KO Show with guest Sami Zayn, Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

May 27, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and a mystery partner vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match, The KO Show with guest Sami Zayn, Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, and more (29:16)…

Click here for the May 27 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

