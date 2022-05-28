NJPW Strong preview: Two six-man tag matches and a singles match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Jonah, Bad Dude Tito, and Shane Haste

-David Finlay vs. Blake Christian

-Fred Yehi, The DKC, and Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.