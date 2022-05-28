WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the Memorial Day edition

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

-Unified WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match

-Cody Rhodes responds after being attacked by Seth Rollins last week

-The contract signing for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell

-Lacey Evans in action

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena and will feature the brand’s final push for the Hell in a Cell event. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.